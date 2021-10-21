Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 13,653 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,653 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,992 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after acquiring an additional 996,664 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,986,000 after acquiring an additional 631,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 365,230 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971,962 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.73. 3,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,527. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

