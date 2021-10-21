Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 2,168 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises 0.3% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,792. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $88.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

