Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 28,763 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,763 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 66,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,033. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

