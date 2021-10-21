Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after buying an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,243,000 after acquiring an additional 215,497 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $453.82. 35,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,328,724. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $323.72 and a 12 month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.