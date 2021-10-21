WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

WEC stock opened at $91.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 168.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,031 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 328.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,030,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.