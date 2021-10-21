WEC Energy Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.6775 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

WEC Energy Group has raised its dividend payment by 21.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. WEC Energy Group has a payout ratio of 65.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.9%.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,727. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.55. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

