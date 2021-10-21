Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $7.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.13. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $91.82 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average is $76.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 347,938 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,670,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after purchasing an additional 228,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after acquiring an additional 214,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $14,485,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

