Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Zillow Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

ZG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $174.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

Shares of ZG opened at $89.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.77. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 154.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,271,000 after buying an additional 45,928 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,458,000 after buying an additional 140,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,590,000 after buying an additional 41,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,500,000 after buying an additional 71,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,760,000 after buying an additional 69,253 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

