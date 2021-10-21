Wedbush Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $1,100.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.42% from the company’s previous close.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tesla from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $32.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $898.57. 709,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,075,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla has a 52-week low of $379.11 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $749.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.41. The company has a market cap of $889.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.01, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Mark Stevens boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 30,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $955,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

