Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Diageo (DEO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Diageo (NYSE: DEO) recently:

10/11/2021 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/1/2021 – Diageo had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/1/2021 – Diageo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/1/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of DEO traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,686. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.42. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $129.16 and a twelve month high of $202.35. The company has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 505,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

