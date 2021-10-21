Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Relx (REL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Relx (LON: REL) recently:

10/19/2021 – Relx had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/8/2021 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Relx was given a new GBX 2,135 ($27.89) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/7/2021 – Relx was given a new GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/1/2021 – Relx was given a new GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 2,215 ($28.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £42.85 billion and a PE ratio of 32.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,176.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,020.63. Relx Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a one year high of GBX 2,246 ($29.34).

Get Relx Plc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Relx’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

In other Relx news, insider Paul Walker bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.