WELL (WELL) Reaches Market Cap of $31.42 Million

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, WELL has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. WELL has a total market capitalization of $31.42 million and approximately $30,982.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WELL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges.

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00046260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002427 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00099743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00193530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

