Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Increased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 265.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,979 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,869,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,576,000 after acquiring an additional 153,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,266,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $206.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

