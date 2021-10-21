Wells Fargo & Company Raises Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $175.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.91.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of CDNS opened at $160.09 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $105.93 and a 1 year high of $168.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,682 shares of company stock worth $28,623,254 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,055,000 after purchasing an additional 70,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,916,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after acquiring an additional 909,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,311,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,117,000 after acquiring an additional 80,967 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.