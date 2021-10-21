Werner Enterprises (WERN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.99 million. On average, analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $45.82 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Werner Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Werner Enterprises worth $23,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

