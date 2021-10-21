West Bancorporation (WTBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $508.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,362.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,007. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $161,037. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in West Bancorporation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of West Bancorporation worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

