West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

WFG has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.14.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

NYSE:WFG opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.72. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $92.46.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,904,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 102,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.