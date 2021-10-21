West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2021 guidance at $8.050-$8.200 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. On average, analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WST opened at $414.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $438.01 and a 200-day moving average of $379.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

