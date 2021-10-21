Western Digital (WDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Western Digital to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $56.41 on Thursday. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.27.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.