Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.60.

OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. Western Forest Products has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.19.

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

