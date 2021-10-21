Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$2.60. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WEF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of WEF traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,962. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.09. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.84 and a 52-week high of C$2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$794.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$414.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Forest Products will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.11, for a total transaction of C$126,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,468,611 shares in the company, valued at C$3,098,769.21. Insiders sold 193,211 shares of company stock worth $397,473 in the last quarter.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

