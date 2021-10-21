Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.40.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.
Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $93.35 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $93.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $238,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,533,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $854,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,850 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth $11,066,010,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 132,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.
