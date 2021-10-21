Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $93.35 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $93.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $238,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,533,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $854,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,850 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth $11,066,010,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 132,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

