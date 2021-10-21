WEX (WEX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WEX (NYSE:WEX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect WEX to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. WEX has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $2.150-$2.350 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $8.300-$8.700 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $459.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million. On average, analysts expect WEX to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WEX opened at $192.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.62. WEX has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

