Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Lowered to C$70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WPM. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$68.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.50.

WPM traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$50.72. 375,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.20. The company has a market cap of C$22.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$44.09 and a one year high of C$65.92.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$405.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.0528376 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

