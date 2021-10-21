Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.69

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.69 and traded as low as $2.60. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 22,507 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $25.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHLR. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 581,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.