Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.35. The company issued revenue guidance of +13% yr/yr to $21.985 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.51 billion.Whirlpool also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $26.250-$26.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.90. 1,030,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,532. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool has a one year low of $171.33 and a one year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

