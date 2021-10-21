Whitbread’s (WTB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
WTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,716.67 ($48.56).
LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,155 ($41.22) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a one year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,237.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,224.42.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
