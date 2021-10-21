Whitbread’s (WTB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

WTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,716.67 ($48.56).

Get Whitbread alerts:

LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,155 ($41.22) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a one year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,237.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,224.42.

In related news, insider Adam Crozier bought 6,430 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, with a total value of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.