WhiteCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.44 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $692.36 million and $22.44 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00001480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00044819 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00021568 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005665 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.