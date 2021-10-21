Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.62. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.41 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WLL. Truist raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

WLL opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -122.94.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

