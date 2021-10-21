Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) PT Raised to $71.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WLL. KeyCorp raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of WLL opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $70.28.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after purchasing an additional 898,721 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,492,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

