William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clarivate in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%.

CLVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.50, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,313,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,113,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth $6,332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth $94,303,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth $1,786,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

