Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Position Boosted by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 14.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $9,709,114. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WSM opened at $187.13 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $204.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.08.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.