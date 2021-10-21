Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $244.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.28. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $170,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WLTW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.51.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

