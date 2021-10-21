WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of WSC opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 76.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 36,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

