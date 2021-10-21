Wind River Trust Co Has $20.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wind River Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 7.6% of Wind River Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wind River Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,693 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,844 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,495,000 after buying an additional 893,913 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $234.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,330. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $165.02 and a twelve month high of $234.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.