Wind River Trust Co Sells 596 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wind River Trust Co lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 13.1% of Wind River Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wind River Trust Co owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $36,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $593,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,175.9% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 130,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $269.09. 214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,603. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $189.92 and a 52-week high of $269.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.83 and a 200-day moving average of $256.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.