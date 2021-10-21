Wind River Trust Co Sells 71,533 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wind River Trust Co lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,533 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Wind River Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wind River Trust Co owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $13,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

ACWI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.67. 17,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,442. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $77.34 and a 12-month high of $105.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.09 and a 200 day moving average of $102.30.

