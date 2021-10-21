WINk Reaches Market Capitalization of $403.24 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011647 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.74 or 0.00518199 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

