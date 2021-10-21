Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $108.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $91.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $91.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $91.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,031,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 43,058 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

