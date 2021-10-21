Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $108.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $91.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.
Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $91.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $91.97.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,031,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 43,058 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
Further Reading: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.