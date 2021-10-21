Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Truist

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $88.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of WTFC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,032. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $91.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average is $76.55.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,080,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after buying an additional 31,698 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

