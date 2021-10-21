WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Stock Price Up 0%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE)’s stock price rose 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.26 and last traded at $57.15. Approximately 61,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 240,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period.

