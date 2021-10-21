WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD) Trading Down 0%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.28. Approximately 40,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 47,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.17.

