WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Trading Up 0%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) shares were up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.44 and last traded at $123.43. Approximately 16,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 16,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.41.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 874.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 7,983.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

