Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $288.45.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 80.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $197.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 1.35. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $171.37 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

