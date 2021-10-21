Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Position Lowered by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after buying an additional 1,560,934 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,784,000 after buying an additional 652,031 shares during the period. Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,806,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Wix.com by 431.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after buying an additional 390,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $197.35 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $171.37 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.19.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.45.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

