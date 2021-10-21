Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $270.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WIX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist cut their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.45.

Wix.com stock opened at $197.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.32 and its 200 day moving average is $257.19. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $171.37 and a twelve month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Wix.com by 50.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 80.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

