Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

WZZZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $15.25 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

