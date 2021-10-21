WNS (WNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $86.23 on Thursday. WNS has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.44. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

