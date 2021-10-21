Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 11,191 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.5% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

NYSE VZ opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $221.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.