Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,012 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 111.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 500.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after acquiring an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 26.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,282,000 after acquiring an additional 302,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $509.39 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.42 and a 1-year high of $513.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $491.80 and a 200-day moving average of $476.37. The firm has a market cap of $209.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.93.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

